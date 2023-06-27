One of Europe's oldest female King penguins has died.

Lily had raised eight chicks, including Frank, the father of Spike - recently voted the world's most popular penguin.

Described as "very petite", she was hatched at Birdland in Bourton-on-the-Water, in the Cotswolds, in 1992.

She became one of the park's best breeding king penguins, laying eggs until two years ago. But her health had been in decline since 2021.