An event has been held in Colchester to "share the happiness" of Lunar New Year.

The Chinese New Year Gala took place at St Botolph’s Church.

It featured traditional lion dancing, singing, music and performances to mark the new year of the rabbit.

Simone Xue from the Colchester Chinese Cultural Society, said the event "went very, very well, we had a full house".

"The general public really enjoyed it, we had a lot of positive feedback," she said.