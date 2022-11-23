Public consultation begins on £40m tidal barrier
A public consultation has begun over proposals to create the UK's second largest tidal surge barrier.
East Suffolk Council wants to build a £40m flood gate at the outer harbour in Lowestoft.
A large area of the town, between the outer harbour and the A1117 Bridge Road crossing, is a designated flood risk zone.
Residents have been invited to two information drop-in events, external, taking place on Wednesday 23 November and Thursday 24 November.
The council estimated that more than 160 homes and businesses were flooded during the tidal surge of December 2013.
Flood walls are scheduled to be built by Spring 2023 - a year later than originally planned - as part of the Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project.
The project has benefitted from £43m in government funding.
It is hoped the flood walls and barrier together could protect more than 1,500 homes and 825 businesses.
The council needs to apply for a Transport Works Act Order from the government in order to build it.
David Ritchie, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: “Building something of this nature is disruptive, even if it is in the short-term, and so it is important that we understand what people’s views and concerns are."
The public consultation will close on 12 January 2023.
