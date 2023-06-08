Warnings issued ahead of hot weather in South East
Health experts are warning people in the South East to take precautions as the UK's first heat-health warning of the year has been issued.
The warning, which lasts from Friday to Monday, could see temperatures peaking around 30C (86F) in southern England.
People are being urged to check in on vulnerable family, friends and neighbours to make sure they keep well.
Meteorologists predict night-time temperatures will remain well above average during this period as warm air is drawn in from the south.
Kent County Council's director of public health, Dr Anjan Ghosh, said:
“We’re urging residents to keep a close eye on young children, the elderly and those with certain health conditions, such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, who are particularly vulnerable to the effects of hotter weather."
Eileen Sills, chief nurse at NHS Kent and Medway, said: “By taking simple precautions, such as staying hydrated and finding shade during the hottest parts of the day, you can significantly reduce the risk of becoming ill and needing the services of the NHS."
West Sussex County Council is warning people to seek shade, wear lightweight clothes and limit outdoor activities.
A spokesperson for Surrey County Council said: "When a heatwave does occur, it is important to be prepared and take steps to reduce the risks both for yourself and those friends and relatives that may be vulnerable."
