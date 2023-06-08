Health experts are warning people in the South East to take precautions as the UK's first heat-health warning of the year has been issued.

The warning, which lasts from Friday to Monday, could see temperatures peaking around 30C (86F) in southern England.

People are being urged to check in on vulnerable family, friends and neighbours to make sure they keep well.

Meteorologists predict night-time temperatures will remain well above average during this period as warm air is drawn in from the south.