Ipswich: WW2 air raid tunnels under school playground to reopen

Three underground tunnels used as air raid shelters during World War Two are being reopened to the public.

Built in 1939, they were left untouched at the end of the war and, with little information about their decommissioning, it was assumed they had been filled in.

One of the shelters was rediscovered in 1989 under the playground of Clifford Road Primary School, and has been turned into a museum and heritage site.

Two tunnels, previously sealed due to leaks, have recently been found and an opening ceremony will be held by the school on 8 April.