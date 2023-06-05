The plan will also involve the part-dismantling and rebuilding of a chimney stack to allow the replacement of a steel plate that is corroding.

First opened in 1910, the library, external was designed by local architect Herbert Norman and listed in 1975.

Other effort to stop water leaking into the building and plaster work is also set to be approved.

In documents for the planning committee, external, the council planning officer said there was "a significant public benefit" to the work.

It said the building's roof has suffered partial failure, which has led to "localised patches" of leaks.

Other problems include damaged or missing lead flashing to the building's roof lights.

Some windows have "significant" timber rot, timber windows at the back of the building are in "very poor condition", while some windows are boarded over after glass inside them broke.

Scaffolding will be put up during the works, the authority said.

The council's conservation team is in favour of the work going ahead to maintain the building.

Councillors sitting on West Northamptonshire Council's south planning committee will vote on the plan on Thursday.