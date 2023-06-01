A blanket of turf has been laid to protect the limestone walls of a ruined medieval palace in Lincoln.

The project aims to halt the decline of the historic stonework at the Medieval Bishops' Palace.

English Heritage said it had been part of a two-year programme of conservation work to "safeguard" the buildings.

The ruins were the home of the bishops of Lincoln from the 12th to the 17th Century, but it has been a ruin since the English Civil War in the 1640s.