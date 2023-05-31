The ambulance service in Guernsey said it responded to the "highest number of calls on record for one day" over the bank holiday weekend.

In the space of 24 hours, 36 incidents were responded to from 00:01 on Saturday until 00:01 on Sunday.

Cases included various medical conditions, falls, mobility issues, trauma and intoxicated patients.

Head of operations, Dean de la Mare, said: “We are incredibly proud of all our clinicians who ensured that all calls are responded to promptly and all patients were treated with the usually high level of care and compassion, despite the high volume of calls being dealt with during this time.”