Grants of up to £5,000 are being offered to event or activity providers in Guernsey.

The Committee for Economic Development said its event group sub-committee was looking to support as many events and activities as possible that would demonstrate a "clear benefit" for tourism and would help the local economy.

Only providers recognised as "legally identifiable" organisations could apply, the committee said.

It added it included not-for-profit organisations, limited by guarantee groups and foundations.

The deadline for applications, external was 7 March, managers said.

Sub-committee head Simon Vermeulen said the "modest grants" were for organisers who could provide activities where there was "a clear benefit to our tourism offer, to the wider economy or to entrepreneurial endeavour".

The sub-committee has allocated funds of £17,000 for the grants.