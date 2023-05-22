Judge to consider scope of surgeon deaths inquest
At a glance
A hearing on 9 June will consider the scope of the inquest into the deaths of 27 cancer patients treated by jailed breast surgeon Ian Paterson
The inquest itself is expected to open in October 2024 and last nearly a year
Paterson is currently serving a 20-year jail term for wounding with intent after carrying out unnecessary breast procedures
He treated hundreds of patients at NHS and private hospitals in the Midlands
A review to decide the scope of the inquest into the deaths of 27 cancer patients treated by rogue breast surgeon Ian Paterson will be held on 9 June.
Judge Richard Foster indicated the review would investigate a wide range of failings that might have prevented Paterson's actions being discovered sooner.
Paterson performed an unrecognised cleavage sparing surgery that left breast tissue behind and which could have led to cancers returning.
The final inquest is expected to be held in October 2024 at Birmingham Coroner's court and last for nearly a year.
Paterson is currently serving a 20-year jail sentence for wounding with intent after carrying out unnecessary breast procedures on a number of patients.
Since 2020, the Coroner's office has been examining the deaths of 650 patients treated by Paterson.
A report by the Heart of England Trust in 2017 - the year he was jailed - found 675 of Paterson's 1,206 mastectomy patients had died.
An independent inquiry three years later ruled "a culture of avoidance and denial" left him free to perform botched operations in NHS and private hospitals in Birmingham and Solihull.
Last month, Judge Foster was appointed to undertake the inquests due to the scale and complexity of the task.
The hearing on 9 June will decide whether article 2 of the European Convention of Human Rights is invoked - namely, failings by the state to protect the right to life.
Judge Foster has indicated that he does not believe a jury will be needed.
He has also suggested the wide-ranging inquiry should look into the recruitment and supervision of Paterson by his colleagues and whether they should have alerted the appropriate authorities.
The review will assess whether there were systemic failing by hospital management in responding when concerns were raised about him.
It will also examine any lack of action by the NHS and regulatory bodies and the working of the recall system for patients who may have suffered harm.