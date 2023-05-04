Firefighters in Essex have been busy testing their animal rescue skills when they were called out to help several ducklings and a dog in separate incidents.

The first involved a family of ducklings that had fallen down a storm drain in Saffron Walden on Wednesday afternoon, all of which were safely fished out.

Later that evening a terrier named Trudy got wedged under a heavy lorry container in Wimbish, after apparently chasing a rabbit.

Crews from Essex Fire and Rescue Service had to use air bags and wedges to lift the static trailer before coaxing the unharmed pet out.