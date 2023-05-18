EasyJet announces new base at Birmingham Airport
EasyJet has announced it will open a new base at Birmingham Airport in March 2024.
The airline said the base will see three new aircraft stationed at the airport, creating 100 new jobs for pilots and cabin crew.
The announcement comes after EasyJet announced a £411m pre-tax loss in the six months to March.
However the airline said it was moving forward with confidence with plans for 8% more flights than before the pandemic.
EasyJet already flies from Birmingham Airport, however none of its aircraft are stationed there.
"The economic benefit is much greater for our region than if they were based elsewhere," said the airport's chief executive Nick Barton.
He said it would increase options for passengers, improve timetables and would eventually lead to more routes and destinations.
"This landmark investment by EasyJet is a huge vote of confidence in the West Midlands," he added.
The announcement also follows Birmingham Airport being named the worst for delays in the UK for the second year running, however Mr Barton said its performance was improving.
Comparing passenger experience this year with the latest figures would be "chalk and cheese", he said.
Staff shortages meant the aviation industry struggled to cope with the return of holidaymakers in 2022, leading to large numbers of cancellations.
The EasyJet base in Birmingham will be the airline's ninth in the UK, but the first one it has opened since the pandemic.
The airline's CEO, Johan Lundgren, said he was "delighted" to announce its new base.
"This move will not only reinforce our leadership position as the UK’s largest airline, but also demonstrates our confidence in the resilient strength of demand for travel," he said.