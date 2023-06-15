Man arrested after motorcyclist dies in crash
A man has been arrested following a fatal collision between a motorcyclist and a van.
The incident happened around 09:00 BST on Thursday in Smart's Heath Road, Woking, Surrey.
The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 50s, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed, police said.
A 31-year-old man, who was driving a white Toyata van, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving and causing death whilst being unlicensed and uninsured.
Surrey Police appealed for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
