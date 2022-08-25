The county's flag will be raised later to mark the second Nottinghamshire Day.

Newark Castle, one of the county’s best-known historic attractions, will host a ceremony led by Nottinghamshire County Council.

Nottinghamshire Day is intended to recognise and celebrate people, heritage, arts, culture, world-famous legends and sporting pedigree.

The flag event will be attended by Newark MP Robert Jenrick and the Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire Sir John Peace.