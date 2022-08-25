Flag raising to mark second Nottinghamshire Day

Nottinghamshire flagNottinghamshire County Council

The county flag will be raised to mark the second Nottinghamshire Day

The county's flag will be raised later to mark the second Nottinghamshire Day.

Newark Castle, one of the county’s best-known historic attractions, will host a ceremony led by Nottinghamshire County Council.

Nottinghamshire Day is intended to recognise and celebrate people, heritage, arts, culture, world-famous legends and sporting pedigree.

The flag event will be attended by Newark MP Robert Jenrick and the Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire Sir John Peace.

Representatives from across the county’s district and borough councils will also be present.

The flag raising will be followed by the first-ever Nottinghamshire Day Festival in Sherwood Forest on Saturday.

Nottingham R&B artist Rob Green will host and headline the music event, which includes 15 acts - all from the county.

The festival, at the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre near Edwinstowe, runs from 11:00 to 20:00 BST and is free to attend - though parking charges will be in force.

Related internet links