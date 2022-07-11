Rising fuel costs and the Covid pandemic changing people's commutes could have already cut pollution levels at a hotspot, councillors claim.

The government has ordered nitrogen dioxide levels to be reduced on the A53 Etruria Road in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Proposals for a bus gate, which would block access to all vehicles other than buses, have already been drawn up with final proposals expected this year.

But several councillors argue pollution levels on the road are now lower than when the scheme was first put forward.

Mark Holland, deputy leader of the Conservative group on Newcastle under Lyme Borough Council, said the project needed reappraising and claimed solutions like as the bus gate would merely move the problem elsewhere.

"They spread the misery associated with pollution and traffic congestion to different people," he said.