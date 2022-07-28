Full Night Tube services to return this week
At a glance
Full Night Tube Services to return on Friday
It will mean the full service will run for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic
Campaigners have been calling for London's Night Tube to be reinstated
The mayor of London said the move would "boost the night-time economy"
London's Night Tube will run a full service from Friday, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.
Piccadilly line services will resume running through the night on Fridays and Saturdays.
This will mean the full Night Tube network will be running for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The mayor of London said the service was "at the heart of my vision to build a better and safer London for everyone".
All night services across the Tube network were suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic.
They were reinstated on the Central and Victoria lines in November last year.
Night Tube services on the Jubilee line returned in May, followed by the Northern line in June.
Campaigners have been calling for London's Night Tube to be reinstated so that women have safer ways to get home.
'Vital role'
Sadiq Khan said: “I know this will be welcome news for Londoners and visitors to our city, helping people to make the most of everything on offer in the capital and supporting those working at night.
"Having all Night Tube lines running again will play a vital role in our city’s recovery from the pandemic, boosting the night-time economy and helping people get around the city overnight at weekends.”
Nick Dent, TfL's director of customer operations, said: "Night Tube provides a safe and quick travel option for all Londoners and visitors looking to make the most of all the capital has to offer in the evenings, and those who need to travel to or from work at night."