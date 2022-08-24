Earlier this month, it was revealed the Fianna Fáil politician failed to declare his ownership stake in three houses, including two which were sold to local authorities.

"One issue in isolation is excusable but the number of errors now that are of my making directly or indirectly has led me to this decision," Mr Troy's statement said.

The former minister said the errors were "genuine errors and human errors and were not intentional".

Speaking to RTÉ News at One on Tuesday, external, Mr Troy said: "I was under the impression, wrongly, that it was only properties that were in my interest as of the 31st of a particular year that I needed to include."

Calls have now been made for the Dáil committee on Parliamentary Privileges and Oversight to investigate Mr Troy's property interests.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan told RTÉ News the politician should be the subject of "a full investigation".