Teen with rare cancer speaks of treatment
A teenager has spoken about the treatment he has received for his rare form of blood cancer.
Seb Watt-Bonar, from St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, was diagnosed with leukaemia in February after feeling unwell.
The 15-year old is receiving treatment ahead of a bone marrow operation in September.
Despite this, the teenager's attitude has remained positive.
Seb is being treated by the Royal Marsden specialist cancer doctors with a new immunotherapy drug rather than long hospital stays.
He said: "I have a shoulder bag with a pump in it and the drug. It’s like an electric pump which is pumping all the drugs into me constantly and instead of that I would be doing three months of chemo straight."
When he was first diagnosed with the rare cancer, he recalled feeling "physically so weak".
"That was really tough. But you know, you slowly gain back strength, and then I got three infections in a row and I remember on my last infection was 10/10 pain," he said.
His symptoms were extreme tiredness and repeatedly waking up covered in sweat.
His mother Kristin Watt-Bonar said: “He woke up in the early morning, drenched in sweat, hallucinating and I just thought you know what, this isn’t right, I’m taking him to A&E.
"I took him to A&E on Friday morning, half past seven – by half past one we had a diagnosis. They were amazing.”
'Nothing on me'
Despite the diagnosis and treatment, the attitude of the 15-year-old has remained positive.
He said: "I'm gonna boss this, it's got nothing on me"
"That's what I've been doing and it's worked.
In March, several classmates and even some teachers shaved their hair in a show of support ahead of his chemotherapy treatment.
