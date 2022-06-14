A Highland crime writer whose work was adapted for radio, TV and film has been recognised in her home city with a commemorative blue plaque.

Josephine Tey, whose real name was Elizabeth MacKintosh, was the daughter of a fruiterer from Inverness. She lived from 1896 to 1952.

She wrote eight crime novels, including A Shilling for Candles - upon which filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock based his 1937 film Young and Innocent.

Author Jennifer Morag Henderson, who wrote a biography of Josephine Tey in 2015 and led a campaign for the blue plaque, said Tey had been a major figure in the "golden age" of crime fiction.