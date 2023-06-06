Blind former Marine wins £400k due to late wife

Alan Mizon holding a sign showing he has won £396,694People’s Postcode Lottery

Alan Mizon was thrilled to have won £396,694 and said he would celebrate with a drop of whiskey

At a glance

  • Blind Chelmsford forces veteran Alan Mizon has won £369,694

  • The prize was due to his wife, Diana, setting up a regular payment to The People's Postcode Lottery

  • He said it was "a miracle"

By Alex Pope
BBC News, Essex

A blind former Royal Marine has won £396,694 after his wife set up a regular payment for a lottery ticket before she died.

Alan Mizon, 77, from Chelmsford in Essex, won the prize on the People's Postcode Lottery.

"Flipping heck - it's a miracle! Di would be absolutely out of this world. She's looking out for me," he said of his late partner.

She died from cancer on her birthday in July 2020.

People’s Postcode Lottery

Alan Mizon, with his neighbour, Fiona Blanks, won £396,694 in total

The couple had been married for 53 years and have one son.

Mr Mizon said Diana was the "love of his life".

"I've not been on holiday since Di passed away," he said.

"I'd really like to go back to some of the places that we used to visit - Guernsey, Jersey and the Midlands - which hold so many great memories."

He was also planning on donating some of the money to charity.

"I'm on the waiting list for a guide dog, which would really help me as I don't see or walk very well, and they'd be a great companion," he said.

"First, I think I’ll treat myself to a nice whisky to celebrate and just take it all in."

He was among many people collecting their cheques at Chelmsford's Riverside Leisure Centre.

People's Postcode Lottery

Retired building firm administrator Dean Ketley was very happy with his win

Dean Ketley, 65, who has been recovering from throat cancer, scooped £13,431 by playing with three tickets.

Ten years ago he won £28,000, and spent it all in a month.

This time he said he would go to Barbados on a family holiday.

"This time next week I'll be in the sun again," he said.

People's Postcode Lottery

Claire Blakeborough and Kate Webster (left to right) were married in April 2022

Newlyweds Kate Webster and Claire Blakeborough, from Chelmsford, were also among many celebrating a much smaller win of £4,477, as part of the same Postcode Millions prize.

They said the money could go towards paying for IVF.

Claire said: "It would be amazing to have a Postcode Lottery baby. But we don't dare to dream."

"We have always wanted to start a family," added Kate.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

