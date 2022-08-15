Islanders are being advised to look out for forged bank notes.

Guernsey Police said it had identified a number of fake £10 notes in recent weeks which have been removed from circulation.

Central Services Director Lee De Carteret said you can spot a fake from an original by the feel and look of the note.

He said: "When you look at a fraudulent note and compare it to a legitimate one the colours aren't as vibrant and they feel different.

"Guernsey notes are all in very good condition and remove from circulation the older notes."

The counterfeit notes all have non-metallic vertical strips and the serial number F068787.