In a tribute the family said: "We are distraught by the loss of our daughter and sister Natalie Dean and she will be missed by us all.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time. It has meant a lot to the whole family."

Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have dashcam footage of a man and a woman in Llanidloes or on the A470 between Llanidloes and Dolwen on Saturday or Sunday.

The woman is described as white, 5ft 4ins (164cm) of small build with very long dreadlocks, which were past her waist.

She was wearing a grey coloured top, dark trousers and white trainers.

The man is described as white, approximately 6ft (182cm), with a stocky build, with dreadlocks and a dark coloured bandana.

He was wearing a short sleeve, high vis-style jacket, T-shirt, shorts and light-coloured trainers, and had a black bag with a single strap.

He had a small, dark-coloured dog with him.