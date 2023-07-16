Out of all the anniversaries, 133 isn't the most exciting.

It doesn't have the brand recognition of a 50, 75 or even 125; it has no name, no paper, crystal or gold.

But for the people of Inishbofin, an island off the west coast of Ireland, 133 years is now a golden date worth celebrating.

Later on Sunday, a funeral Mass will take place on the island to mark the return of human remains stolen from a cemetery there 133 years ago.