Market traders have said they are concerned plans to close their building for refurbishment will put their businesses at risk.

One proposal for Butter Market in Leek, north Staffordshire, includes shutting it for 28 weeks from early 2024.

Backed by Levelling-up funding, compensation has been offered to traders, but they said it was not enough to ensure their businesses survive.

Staffordshire Moorlands Council, which owns the building, said it was in communication with business owners and no final decisions had been made.