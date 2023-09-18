Businesses at risk in market revamp - traders
At a glance
Refurbishment plans for Leek's Butter Market are part of a £17.1m scheme to regenerate the north Staffordshire town centre
The work will see Victorian shop fronts restored, as well as wi-fi and CCTV installed
Under one plan, the market could be closed for 28 weeks from early next year
Traders have criticised the compensation package from the council, which owns the building
- Published
Market traders have said they are concerned plans to close their building for refurbishment will put their businesses at risk.
One proposal for Butter Market in Leek, north Staffordshire, includes shutting it for 28 weeks from early 2024.
Backed by Levelling-up funding, compensation has been offered to traders, but they said it was not enough to ensure their businesses survive.
Staffordshire Moorlands Council, which owns the building, said it was in communication with business owners and no final decisions had been made.
Jansen Southward, who runs a giftware stall, described a "very measly compensation package".
"It's disgusting really, what they’re offering," he said. "We’re very unhappy at the minute.
"We’ve all had one-on-one meetings with the powers that be, and they’ve basically offered us a year's rent and £1,000 compensation.
"For me, a gift shop, we’re going to miss Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, Easter, Valentine's Day."
Projects to regenerate Leek town centre were awarded £17.1m from the government's Levelling-up fund earlier this year.
Schemes include the creation of a wellbeing hub at Brough Park Leisure Centre, improvements to the Butter and Trestle markets and the refurbishment of the Grade II listed Nicholson Institute, which serves as a library and museum.
Within the Butter Market, the council said the Victorian character of the shop fronts would be restored to improve the customer experience.
Wi-Fi and CCTV would also be installed, with insulation and heating systems upgraded.
Lisa Forrester, who sells gluten-free food, said: "I think it’s important the market is kept open in some capacity – be it here or somewhere else while the work is being done."
Fellow trader Katie Podmore said while the Butter Market refurbishment would "look amazing", she feared it would take years to rebuild her business.
Another option being considered – where the work is spread over a longer period; only taking place on days when the market is usually closed – is favoured by some business owners. Others, though, fear dust and dirt could damage stock.
Councillor Matt Swindlehurst, cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: "The markets are at the heart of this once-in-a-generation opportunity, which is why we're working towards finalising the plans for modernising the Victorian halls whilst respecting and retaining their heritage."
He added talks with stall holders included the practicalities of how the work would be carried out.
He said it was a "two-way conversation", adding "no decisions have yet been made".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk, external