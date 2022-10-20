A﻿ woman is being treated for serious injuries after crash involving a car and a coach in Gwynedd.

N﻿orth Wales Police were called to the incident on the A497 in Boduan just outside Pwllheli at around 12:00 BST on Wednesday.

T﻿he woman, who was driving a white Vauxhall Corsa, was airlifted to a hospital in Stoke-on-Trent.

T﻿he coach driver was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor with minor injuries.

North Wales Police have urged witnesses to contact the force.