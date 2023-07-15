Viral TikTok reservoir yours for £75k
- Published
A picturesque reservoir that went viral on TikTok during the pandemic is being sold for about a third of the price of an average nearby home.
Brombil Reservoir in Margam, Port Talbot, saw a surge of visitors after images spread across Instagram and TikTok during Covid.
It has now been put up for sale for £75,000 - with the average house price, external in the surrounding area being around £220,000.
"It’s certainly unusual," said estate agent Robin James about the listing, who added he had sold ponds but "definitely never a reservoir".
"It's a one-off, to be honest, it's not something that's ever come up in the 24 years that I've been here," added Mr James, of Watts & Morgan estate agents.
The listing states the reservoir was built in the 1800s and describes its "beautiful Victorian architecture".
The reservoir itself it just over acre in size and is only accessible via a 900m (2,953ft)-long public footpath.
After the beauty spot went viral on social media during 2021, the influx of visitors caused traffic chaos and major litter problems.
Nearby residents claimed they had been "suffering" because of the problems and eventually Neath Port Talbot council asked visitors to stay away.
A TikTok video from an account highlighting "UK hidden gems" received more than one million views on a video featuring the reservoir in 2022.
As for who would be looking to purchase a 200-year-old reservoir, Mr James said he was not entirely sure.
He suggested it may appeal to somebody looking to set up diving, fishing or water-sports club.
"It could also be nature reserve for somebody, if they want to keep the land for wildlife and birds," he said.
"Somebody might want it just to say they own it at a Saturday night dinner party you know? It is a reservoir."