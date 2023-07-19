Police officers on the Isle of Man are to be given a one-off £3,000 payment while pay negotiations continue.

Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson said the the move demonstrated a commitment to address the "immediate retention issue" within the Isle of Man Constabulary.

Chief Constable Russ Foster said he hoped it would "ease some of the financial burden experienced by our officers in the short term".

Treasury approved £600,000 of funding for the scheme, which will come from the island's contingency fund.