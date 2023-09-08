Increase to Cornwall-Devon Tamar tolls considered

Tamar Crossings said due to the increased cost of living, its financial reserves were "forecast to be completely depleted" during 2024 and 2025 unless there was an intervention to increase its income.

In June, there were calls for tolls to be removed from the services, which Cornwall Council and Plymouth City Council jointly own.

Members of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee have called on the government to provide financial support.

Joint Chairs cllr Martin Worth and cllr Neil Hendy said: “We want to hear the views of the people who use the crossings and local residents and businesses on the various options before we make a recommendation to the parent authorities later this year.

"We also want to give our MPs one last chance to support us in making our case to the Government for financial support. "

People using the services currently pay from £2.60 to cross - or from £1.30 with a TamarTag discount - with prices rising depending on the weight of the vehicle.

The five options people are being asked for their views on include:

Do nothing An increase of approximately 15% on both cash and tag tolls - car tolls to £3 cash and £1.50 tag A hybrid 23% increase on cash tolls with a reduced discount of 40% on tag tolls - £3 cash and £1.80 tag An approximate increase of 23% on both cash and tag tolls - £3.20 cash and £1.60 tag An approximate 23% increase on both cash and toll tolls, with a supplementary £1 increase for ferry crossings - £3.20 cash, £1.60 tag with £1 or 50p ferry supplement

The committees said once it had "heard from all the MPs" and reviewed the responses to the consultation, it would make a final decision.