A boarded-up church in Derby could be set for a new lease of life after a project to convert the building into homes was revealed.

Plans to turn the former St George's Church in Shaftesbury Crescent, Normanton, into apartments were submitted on Tuesday.

The building will be converted into 10 apartments if proposals are given the go-ahead.

Built in 1903, the church has stood empty for two decades, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).