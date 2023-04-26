Woman 'livid' over Coronation Concert ballot
A woman says she is "livid" having paid for a hotel for the Coronation Concert after being told she had won tickets, only to be then told they had sold out.
The final pairs from the last of three ballots were released on a first-come, first-served basis and Ticketmaster said they sold out quickly.
Una Driscoll, from Staffordshire, said she was told on Tuesday she had until Thursday to claim hers.
After she booked a hotel, she received an email which said concert tickets were sold out.
"It wasn't even 24 hours, it was literally two hours," the 50-year-old said.
"I'm livid. I couldn't believe it. I'm £150 out of pocket and no tickets. It's disgusting."
Thousands of fans in the same situation posted angry messages on Twitter and many said the email they received was far from clear.
In the email, seen by the BBC, people were told of their success and that the tickets in this extra round would be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
They were also told they would have until midday on Thursday to claim tickets or they would be reallocated.
The event on 7 May will be held in the grounds of Windsor Castle and features performances from Take That, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, among others.
Ms Driscoll said there was "no way that I was going to miss out on the opportunity" and "went into overdrive" to be available and sort a hotel.
She added she was "left out of pocket" after she amended her hotel booking, which cannot be refunded.
"Now it's just absolute frustration, disappointment, and upset. I'm just absolutely shocked," Ms Driscoll added.
Ticketmaster said tickets in the first two rounds were guaranteed but unclaimed ones were offered on a first-come, first-served basis and "went very quickly".
