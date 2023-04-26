A woman says she is "livid" having paid for a hotel for the Coronation Concert after being told she had won tickets, only to be then told they had sold out.

The final pairs from the last of three ballots were released on a first-come, first-served basis and Ticketmaster said they sold out quickly.

Una Driscoll, from Staffordshire, said she was told on Tuesday she had until Thursday to claim hers.

After she booked a hotel, she received an email which said concert tickets were sold out.