Man arrested at Buckingham Palace scaled fence again, court hears

A man arrested for trespassing in the grounds of Buckingham Palace scaled the fence again four days later, a court has heard.

Daniel Brydges, 33, is accused of twice trespassing at the Queen’s home in December and was appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Brydges, of Portsmouth, Hampshire, denies charges of trespassing at the palace on 18 and 22 December, and a further charge of criminal damage on 18 December.

He is accused of entering the grounds of the royal residence and damaging the barbed wire fence that surrounds it.