Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash
A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in Devon.
Police said one motorbike - a blue Suzuki GSXR1300R Hayabusa - had been involved in the crash and the rider had been part of a group of bikers riding between Princetown and Yelverton.
The rider, from Plymouth, was taken to Derriford Hospital.
The road was closed for forensic investigations and reopened at about 03:55 BST on Thursday.
Devon and Cornwall Police have urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.
