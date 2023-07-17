Police in Devon and Cornwall are warning people about a phone scam which saw one elderly man hand over £25,000.

Officers said scammers pretended to be police in London warning about cloned bank cards, and asked victims to transfer money to them for safety.

The force said it had had "an increased number of calls" about such a scam over the past few weeks, particularly in the south Devon area.

Officers said people should "hang up immediately" and not give away any personal information.