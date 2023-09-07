Couple's vessel grounded in river for hours

A photo of the river

A couple and their dog were stranded in the mud until high tide

  • A husband and wife had to wait seven-and-a-half hours for high tide after their vessel became stuck in mud on the River Fowey

  • Rescue teams were not able to rescue the couple, who became stuck at about 13:30 BST, until 21:00 BST when the tide came in

  • They were released

A couple waited seven-and-a-half hours for high tide after their vessel ran aground on a river in Cornwall.

Falmouth Coastguard said a husband, wife and their dog had become "stuck in the mud" on the River Fowey at about 13:30 BST on Wednesday.

The RNLI's inshore lifeboat from Fowey assisted in retrieving the vessel at high tide at about 21:00 BST.

Peter Boulter, from Falmouth Coastguard, said he had kept in touch with the couple: "I spoke to the lady and they said they were all fine and her and her husband hadn't managed to kill each other yet."

The alarm was raised at about 16:50 BST to coastguard teams, who had to wait until high tide to be able to rescue them.

Mr Boulter said: "They miscalculated the time they went up the river and got stuck in the mud.

"I made a few phone calls to make sure they were alright throughout the day."

