Tours of a fish pass have begun again in Worcester, allowing visitors to see an endangered and rare species in the River Severn.

The Diglis Island and Fish Pass was created to help different species navigate around weirs that previously blocked their journey.

Last year, the twaite shad, a type of herring, was confirmed present in the river for the first time in 180 years.

Visitors can use an underwater viewing gallery at the pass for a chance to see one and any others.