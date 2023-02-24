The family of a Nottinghamshire soldier who died in Afghanistan say they are "humbled" by a decision to name a street in his memory.

Rifleman Adrian Sheldon, from Kirkby-in-Ashfield, died aged 25 during the conflict in May 2009.

He now will have a new street named after him following a move by Ashfield District Council.

The road will be off Central Avenue, in Kingsway, and is yet to be built.