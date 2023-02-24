Soldier's family 'humbled' over street name tribute
The family of a Nottinghamshire soldier who died in Afghanistan say they are "humbled" by a decision to name a street in his memory.
Rifleman Adrian Sheldon, from Kirkby-in-Ashfield, died aged 25 during the conflict in May 2009.
He now will have a new street named after him following a move by Ashfield District Council.
The road will be off Central Avenue, in Kingsway, and is yet to be built.
During his military career, Mr Sheldon served on operations in Sierra Leone, Northern Ireland, Kosovo and Iraq, then returned to the Army after a period away to serve in Helmand, where he was killed in an explosion.
Mark Sheldon, his father, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the renaming would give his family, friends and ex-servicemen another way to remember him.
"It's incredible because the suggestion came about from other people who want to do something for Adrian," he said.
"It really hits your heart, people still think and care."
Council leader Jason Zadrozny confirmed the street renaming plan during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
"I've given it to the family to choose options on how we name it, and they can come up with ideas to bring back to the council," he said.