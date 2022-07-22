A large-scale redevelopment of the largest States owned housing estate in Guernsey will completely change the make-up of properties and the landscape of the area, the States said.

They said the Les Genats redevelopment will better address the island's affordable housing requirements.

The Guernsey Housing Association (GHA) is now working with architects to design a plan for the area that will, subject to final approvals, take place over several years.

Although a timeline has not been released, the States said it hopes the GHA will be in a position to submit plans by early autumn.