A police force said an e-scooter rental scheme has been "well-received" although it has a system to report inappropriate use to the rental company.

The e-scooters were launched in Northampton in September 2020 and in the North Northamptonshire area in March 2021.

Rental company Voi said there had been more than three millions journeys registered in the county.

Matt O’Connell, from Northamptonshire Police, said the force had regular meetings with Voi to "identify any issues that need addressing".