The government in Jersey has rejected plans to develop the Waterfront in St Helier.

Deputy Jonathan Renouf, the environment minister, and a panel cited reasons including an insufficient amount of affordable housing and failing to reconnect St Helier with the waterfront.

Public inquiries had been held into the major development plans led by the Jersey Development Company (JDC), which hoped to build 1,000 new homes, arts facilities, and to relocate the slipway.

The panel said the decision was made "in line" with policies outlined in the Bridging Island Plan 2022, and that there were "too many areas" of the application which needed "significant changes".