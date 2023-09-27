Waterfront 1,000-home plans rejected
At a glance
Plans to build 1,000 new homes in a major redevelopment of the Waterfront in Jersey have been rejected by the government
The environment minister and a panel cited reasons for the rejection including an insufficient amount of affordable housing and failing to reconnect St Helier with the waterfront
The Jersey Development Company will need to provide a new application
The government in Jersey has rejected plans to develop the Waterfront in St Helier.
Deputy Jonathan Renouf, the environment minister, and a panel cited reasons including an insufficient amount of affordable housing and failing to reconnect St Helier with the waterfront.
Public inquiries had been held into the major development plans led by the Jersey Development Company (JDC), which hoped to build 1,000 new homes, arts facilities, and to relocate the slipway.
The panel said the decision was made "in line" with policies outlined in the Bridging Island Plan 2022, and that there were "too many areas" of the application which needed "significant changes".
'Something special'
Mr Renouf said the current application "fails to meet the required standard".
He said: “This development is of huge significance for our island and its residents, therefore, it needs to be an exemplar.
"The Determining Panel believes the Waterfront is an opportunity to achieve something special in terms of urban design, public realm, and sustainable transport."
Other reasons for the refusal included most of the proposed flats being single rooms, with many "facing a noisy road" or facing tall buildings nearby.
It said the application provided insufficient improvements to La Route de la Liberation, leaving a "largely untamed highway" separating the waterfront from town.
It also noted there was "substantial excavation to create basement areas for parking and servicing" which would create contaminated waste, for which there is "no satisfactory waste management solution".
The JDC will need to provide a new application.
