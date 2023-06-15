More traffic-free zones are being set up around schools in the capital as part of plans to improve road safety for children.

From September three more schools will join Cardiff Council's School Streets Scheme, which 16 schools have already signed up to.

Only vehicles with valid permits will be able to access the zones during school run hours.

The news comes as the council is set to launch another trial in part of Llanishen restricting traffic six days of the week.