The numbers of pet rabbits being found abandoned in Scotland has increased sharply, according to animal welfare charity the Scottish SPCA.

It said 29 had been rescued and taken into its care already this year, compared with nine in 2021.

The charity said one of the reasons could be people being unaware of the level of care rabbits require, including suitably large housing as well as dietary and veterinary needs.

Neglected rabbits can become bored and lonely.

Spokesperson Gilly Mendes Ferreira, said: “We have seen an increase in rabbits coming in to our care and being abandoned.

"We are concerned that this may have been a knock on effect from lockdown where people have taken on what they believed to be an ‘easy’ pet compared to a dog or cat and are now struggling with the reality of caring for quite a complex animal.”