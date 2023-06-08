Nurses on the Isle of Man are to be balloted on a revised pay offer from Manx Care.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) were already taking part in a vote on whether they would be willing to take strike action.

That was after a previous offer of a 2% pay rise, on top of 4% awarded last October, with an unconsolidated £300 lump sum, was rejected.

The new offer from the healthcare body has proposed a consolidated lump sum of £1,000.