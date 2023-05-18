Roman or medieval remains could be unearthed beneath one of the oldest buildings in an Essex town.

A planned development of seven townhouses and one retail unit would replace a car salesroom on Hutton Road, in the Shenfield area of Brentwood.

The proposed application site is next to a 14th Century farmhouse known as Glanthams, external, a Grade II listed building altered in the 18th and 19th Centuries.

The site's age means the development is likely to be strictly monitored and archaeological investigations could be part of the conditions.

A preliminary analysis suggested there is potential for medieval or Roman remains to be found.