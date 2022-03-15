A new programme of internships and apprenticeships is being rolled out in Jersey to enable more local people take up public sector careers, the island's government has said.

The Early in Careers programme is aimed at young people and career-switchers, with the aim of training and retaining on-island talent, it said.

Apprentice and professional apprentice schemes open to school-leavers and graduates, and to older islanders looking to make a career change, are due to start in the next few weeks.

The programme also includes six-week summer internships, external for higher education students and recent graduates, running between 20 July and 31 August.

The government said it was the first time it had offered such "a comprehensive range of careers opportunities" to "invest in our on-island talent and support the island’s future skills needs".