Pedestrian in 70s dies after road crash
- Published
A pedestrian in his 70s has died after he was hit by a car.
Hertfordshire Police said the incident happened in Watford at 17:50 GMT on Friday.
A Black Toyota Yaris hit a man on the A405 North Orbital Road at the junction of Bucknalls Lane.
The man died at the scene, while the driver, a woman in her 20s was uninjured.
Police said the road was closed until midnight to allow investigations at the scene.
The force has appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw the collision or who has any dashcam footage to contact officers.
