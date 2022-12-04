A pedestrian in his 70s has died after he was hit by a car.

H﻿ertfordshire Police said the incident happened in Watford at 17:50 GMT on Friday.

A﻿ Black Toyota Yaris hit a man on the A405 North Orbital Road at the junction of Bucknalls Lane.

T﻿he man died at the scene, while the driver, a woman in her 20s was uninjured.