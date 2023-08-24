The employment rate in the Republic of Ireland reached a record high of 74.2% in the second quarter of this year.

The rate measures the percentage of people aged 15-64 who are in work.

Male employment was 78%, below the record level of 80.6% which was reached during the 'Celtic Tiger' boom in 2007.

Female employment reached a new record of 70.5%.

The female employment rate in Ireland when first recorded in 1998 was just over 50%. , external