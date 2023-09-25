Historic dockyard receives civic honour
Chatham Historic Dockyard Trust and Chatham's Royal Naval Association have been awarded the Freedom of Medway
The award recognises the charities' involvement in the Falklands War
Medway Council said it was "very proud" of the area's naval history
Chatham Historic Dockyard Trust (CHDT) is among two naval charities to be awarded a civic honour by a local council.
Medway Council bestowed the Freedom of Medway upon the charity at a council meeting earlier this month.
The Chatham branch of the Royal Naval Association (RNA) was also given the honour.
The award recognises the charities' and their members' contributions to the Falklands War.
Howard Doe, deputy leader of Medway Council and the authority's armed forces champion, said: “It is an honour to award Freedom of Medway to two charities associated with Medway’s naval history.
"We are incredibly proud of Medway’s rich military history and the Royal Navy has a special place in the memories, and hearts, of Medway’s residents."
In 1982 Chatham Dockyard's civilian workforce prepared ships and submarines for the conflict, including HMS Endurance, HMS Valiant and HMS Warspite.
The RNA ,which provides social activities and welfare services to naval personnel, has 75 members in Chatham, three of which served during the Falklands War.
Dennis Potter, Chatham RNA's welfare officer, said: “We are extremely proud to have been given this prestigious award.
"We accept it with pride on behalf of all men and women who have served, are currently serving, and to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice throughout the years.”
