A new website has been launched in Guernsey to provide guidance and advice on employment and discrimination issues, the government says.

The States said the Employment and Equal Opportunities Service's (EEOS) website would cover a wide range of matters, including unfair dismissal, job contracts, sex discrimination and the minimum wage.

It added that it was replacing the Employment Relations Services' website, and that the EEOS was also to offer "free pre-complaint conciliation" from October.

The government said the conciliation service was "to try to help people to resolve employment and discrimination issues early, with the aim of reducing the number of formal complaints made".