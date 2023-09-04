Jobs and equal opportunities website launches
A new website has been launched in Guernsey to provide guidance and advice on employment and discrimination issues, the government says.
The States said the Employment and Equal Opportunities Service's (EEOS) website would cover a wide range of matters, including unfair dismissal, job contracts, sex discrimination and the minimum wage.
It added that it was replacing the Employment Relations Services' website, and that the EEOS was also to offer "free pre-complaint conciliation" from October.
The government said the conciliation service was "to try to help people to resolve employment and discrimination issues early, with the aim of reducing the number of formal complaints made".
The government said the new website was providing "both practical advice and technical guidance issued by the Committee for Employment & Social Security relating to the Prevention of Discrimination Ordinance for employees, employers, service users and service providers".
EEOS director Stephen Glencross said the "aim of the website is to become the ‘go-to’ resource on matters relating to employment or discrimination for everyone, whether they are an employee, a customer of a local business, employer, or service provider".
