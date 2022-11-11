Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend a celebration of comics, anime, science fiction, fantasy and games in Birmingham this weekend.

The MCM Comic Con runs from Friday until Sunday at the National Exhibition Centre.

I﻿t is also an opportunity for fans of Doctor Who to celebrate the programme's 60th anniversary ahead of the new series, which will stream internationally on Disney+ as part of a collaboration with the BBC.

A﻿ similar convention was held last month at London's ExCeL centre, attracting 100,000 visitors.