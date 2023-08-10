An 82-year-old from Jersey has "become obsessed with painting" and has gained a large following on social media with her creations.

Kay Le Seelleur Ara has more than 4,000 followers on Instagram with her paintings, which she shares online.

The artist, who started sharing her work in 2017 on social media, said she was "doing what I should be doing at last".

She said she started painting more after she broke her hip five years ago.